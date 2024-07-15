Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultralife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $184.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULBI. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

