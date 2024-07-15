UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $1,909,242 in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $90.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. Analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

