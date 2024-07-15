United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in United Airlines by 751.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after acquiring an additional 543,195 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in United Airlines by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 412,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

