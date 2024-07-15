urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

urban-gro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

