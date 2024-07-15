Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.03. 252,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,918. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 0.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
