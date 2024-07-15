Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 99,902 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.03. 252,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,918. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.95 million, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.