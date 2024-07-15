Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 136,355 shares.The stock last traded at $347.30 and had previously closed at $345.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.