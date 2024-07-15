Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $106,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.07. 26,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day moving average is $205.06. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

