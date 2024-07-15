VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

