VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. CWM LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

