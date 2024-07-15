Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Head to Head Review

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Chegg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chegg 5 4 0 0 1.44

Chegg has a consensus target price of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 144.57%. Given Chegg’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chegg has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Chegg 2.07% 0.87% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Chegg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $8.43 million 0.89 -$3.47 million N/A N/A Chegg $716.29 million 0.44 $18.18 million ($0.19) -16.21

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Chegg shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

