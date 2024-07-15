Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. 30,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,568. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 123,307 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16,623.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.