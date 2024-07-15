Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.29 million and $1.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00042939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014233 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,096,793 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

