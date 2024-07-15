WAX (WAXP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.62 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. WAX has a market cap of $132.01 million and $5.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03809745 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,080,172.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

