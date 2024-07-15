WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,060 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

