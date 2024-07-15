WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,842,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after buying an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

