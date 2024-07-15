WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after purchasing an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,845,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,249. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

