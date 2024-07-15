WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.37. 77,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

