WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.96. The stock had a trading volume of 133,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,644. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its 200 day moving average is $239.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

