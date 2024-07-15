WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,064.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after acquiring an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $368.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,598. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day moving average is $384.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

