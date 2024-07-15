WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

GE traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.86. 1,223,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

