WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $6.37 on Monday, reaching $558.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.59.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.