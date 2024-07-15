WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE URI traded up $29.85 on Monday, hitting $709.43. 255,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $656.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.