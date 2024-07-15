WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Down 0.1 %

PAAA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,854. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

