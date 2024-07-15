WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Spotify Technology stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.72. The stock had a trading volume of 377,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.