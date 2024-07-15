WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,520 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.85. 2,785,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,244. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

