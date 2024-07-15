WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $16.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $664.29. 1,480,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $651.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.44. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

