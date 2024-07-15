WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.76. 2,203,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,693. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.