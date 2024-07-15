Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $133.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.16.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

