Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
