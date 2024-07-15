Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 2.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.21 and last traded at $57.96. 5,947,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 18,337,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market cap of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

