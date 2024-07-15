WINkLink Market Cap Hits $90.84 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $90.84 million and $18.74 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864 with 993,701,859,243.4863 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009038 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $19,768,226.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

