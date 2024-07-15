Zacks Research Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $262.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after acquiring an additional 181,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.