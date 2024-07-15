ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.66. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 482,478 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

