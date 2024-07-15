Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

