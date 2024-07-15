Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,595 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,755 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 153,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

