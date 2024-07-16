1,111 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,357 shares of company stock worth $406,265,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.10.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

