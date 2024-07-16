132,143 Shares in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,758,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 205,245 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.