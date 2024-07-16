233,671 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 233,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

