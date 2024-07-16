27,224 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,313 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

