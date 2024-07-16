2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Stock Price Up 19.8%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.66. Approximately 8,419,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

