41,702 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

