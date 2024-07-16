6,424 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VTWG stock opened at $204.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $205.43. The company has a market cap of $961.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

