7,593 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.12.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $152.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.