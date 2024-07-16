957 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.