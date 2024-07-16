A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.900-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.90-$4.15 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.50. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.