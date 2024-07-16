AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. AAR has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,023 shares of company stock worth $2,528,708. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

