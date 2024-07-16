AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.70 and last traded at $36.74. 16,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 27,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Institutional Trading of AB High Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

