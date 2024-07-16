Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 28,405 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

