Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

JNJ opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

