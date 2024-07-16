Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.74.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Acacia Research by 186.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
