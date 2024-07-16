Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Update

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

Insider Activity at Acacia Research

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $76,303.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 226,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Acacia Research by 186.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACTG

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.