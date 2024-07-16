Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 551,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

